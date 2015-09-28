Merck's once-weekly diabetes drug approved in Japan

Sept 28 Merck & CO said its Type 2 diabetes drug had been approved in Japan, marking the first approval for the once-weekly drug.

The drug, omarigliptin, belongs to the same class of drugs as Merck's bestseller Januvia, which is to be taken once a day. Both drugs are aimed at lowering blood sugar levels.

Januvia had sales of about $4 billion in 2014.

Merck said this month it would submit an application for U.S. marketing approval for omarigliptin by the end of the year (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)