Merck reveals 7 years of its U.S. drug price increase history

Jan 27 Merck & Co on Friday posted seven
years of information showing a high single-digit percentage
annual average price hike across its portfolio of medicines in a
move that provides new details on its pricing practices for the
U.S. market.
Politicians, health insurers and most recently President
Donald Trump have criticized drug companies over high U.S.
prices for prescription drugs and repeated price hikes. Trump
said pharmaceutical companies have been "getting away with
murder."
Other pharmaceutical companies have also signaled intentions
to address rising criticism over prescription drug cost.
In every year after 2010, Merck said its average list price
hikes over its entire drug portfolio was more than 9 percent,
peaking at 10.5 percent in 2014. The averages are near the 10
percent level that some pharmaceutical executives and lawmakers
have targeted recently.
See graphic tmsnrt.rs/2katwVw
The pricing information, which can be found on Merck's
website, provides data from 2010 through 2016 on average annual
increases to list price, as well as net price after discounts
and rebates to payers, including pharmaceutical benefit managers
and insurers. It also lists the average discount for each year.
Merck's most important new revenue growth driver, the cancer
drug Keytruda, lists for about $150,000 per year of treatment.
The class of medicines that are transforming cancer treatment by
helping the immune system to attack tumors command high prices
but so far help only about 20 percent of patients who receive
them.
Merck's chart shows that its annual net price increases
ranged from a low of 3.4 percent in 2010 to a high of 6.2
percent in 2012. In 2013, 2015 and 2016, they were 5.5 percent.
The average discount from list price climbed from 27.3
percent in 2010 to 40.9 percent in 2016, Merck said. Payers have
been demanding increasing discounts and rebates in exchange for
covering a drugmakers' medicines.
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it was planning to
release a "pharmaceutical transparency report" with new
disclosures on U.S. pricing, research and development expenses,
and programs to supply medicines to those who cannot afford
them.
Earlier this month, AbbVie became the third major
drugmaker to pledge to keep U.S. price increases under 10
percent in 2017. It also said it would raise prices only once
this year, rather than the common industry standard of two,
often double-digit percentage, price increases.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, additional reporting by Caroline
Humer; Editing by Bernard Orr)