版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 2日 星期五 20:33 BJT

Merck and Endocyte's ovarian cancer drug fails in trial

May 2 Merck & Co Inc and Endocyte Inc said they had stopped a late-stage trial of their experimental ovarian cancer drug because it did not improve survival rates without the cancer worsening.

The trial was testing the drug, vintafolide, in combination with a chemotherapy drug, pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD), compared to PLD plus a placebo.

An independent safety committee reviewing the trial had recommended that it be halted, the companies said in separate statements. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐