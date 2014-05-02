Merck and Endocyte's ovarian cancer drug fails in trial

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Merck & Co Inc and Endocyte Inc said they had stopped a late-stage trial of their experimental ovarian cancer drug because it did not improve survival rates without the cancer worsening.
The trial was testing the drug, vintafolide, in combination with a chemotherapy drug, pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD), compared to PLD plus a placebo.
An independent safety committee reviewing the trial had recommended that it be halted, the companies said in separate statements. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.