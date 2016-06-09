UPDATE 2-U.S. panel backs approval for Merck infectious diarrhea drug

(Adds background on illness, details of Merck drug, comment by
FDA panelist)
June 9 Merck & Co's experimental drug to
treat the most common cause of hospital-associated infectious
diarrhea warrants approval, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration said on Thursday.
The panel voted 10-5, with one abstention, that the drug,
bezlotoxumab, was effective in preventing a recurrence of
infection with Clostridium difficile, or C. difficile, a germ
that causes inflammation of the colon and potentially fatal
diarrhea.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does.
The panel's vote follows an internal review by FDA staff
which found an apparent decrease in recurrence of C. difficile
but expressed concern as to whether the drug could hurt the cure
rate of the initial C. difficile episode.
Panelists who voted in favor of the drug acknowledged the
FDA's concerns but said they were persuaded there was a need for
new targeted therapies and this one seems effective.
"We haven't had a new drug for C. difficile in our
armamentarium for some time," Dr. Joanna Schaenman, assistant
professor of medicine at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine,
said.
Spores from C. difficile bacteria cling to surfaces and can
spread easily in hospitals and nursing homes. The germ infected
nearly 500,000 people in 2011 and killed 15,000, according to
the Centers for Disease Control.
C. difficile is typically treated with antibiotics. But
these kill good bacteria in the gut, setting up a vicious cycle
in which low levels of good bacteria make it more difficult for
the body to fend off the bad C. difficile germ.
Bezlotoxumab is designed to neutralize C. difficile toxin B,
suppressing symptoms long enough for the body's natural flora to
replenish and preventing the need for additional cycles of
antibiotics.
Still, not all panelists were convinced, saying the drug had
been tested on too few people to be sure it was really helping
achieve a sustained cure, and they worry the drug could even
impede a cure.
Dr. Lindsey Baden, director of clinical research at Brigham
and Women's Hospital and the panel's acting chair, said the drug
was promising but so far, "the level of proof is not there yet."
The FDA is due to make its decision by July 23.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by David
Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)