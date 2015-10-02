FDA approves Merck's Keytruda for use in lung cancer

Oct 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for Merck & Co's immunotherapy, Keytruda, in patients with a form of lung cancer.

Keytruda and another similar treatment from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co called Opdivo block a protein called PD-1, whose natural function is to put checks on the immune system.

Wall Street analysts expect such drugs to capture combined annual sales of over $20 billion by 2020.

Keytruda was approved last year to treat patients with advanced melanoma. (1.usa.gov/1P9wW3p)

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)