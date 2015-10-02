FDA approves Merck's Keytruda for use in lung cancer

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
Oct 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for Merck & Co's immunotherapy, Keytruda, in patients with a form of lung cancer.
Keytruda and another similar treatment from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co called Opdivo block a protein called PD-1, whose natural function is to put checks on the immune system.
Wall Street analysts expect such drugs to capture combined annual sales of over $20 billion by 2020.
Keytruda was approved last year to treat patients with advanced melanoma. (1.usa.gov/1P9wW3p)
Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation