UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA expands approval of Merck's Keytruda to lung cancer

(Adds analyst comment, updates share prices)
By Deena Beasley and Natalie Grover
Oct 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday approved Merck & Co Inc's immunotherapy,
Keytruda, for patients with the most common form of lung cancer
whose tumors produce a specific biological marker.
The FDA approval for Keytruda in advanced non-small cell
lung cancer is for patients whose tumors express PD-L1, a
protein targeted by the drug, and includes a companion
diagnostic, made by a unit of Agilent Technologies Inc, to
measure those protein levels. A Merck spokeswoman said clinical
trials found that 22 percent of patients with this type of
cancer had PD-L1 scores of at least 50 percent.
"The restricted label is generally in line with expectations
and is likely to broaden over time as data from additional
trials support Keytruda's efficacy in a larger patient
population," JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said in a research
note.
The FDA decision "has the potential to transform the way
that lung cancer is treated," Dr. Edward Garon, associate
clinical professor at the University of California, Los Angeles
and a lead investigator on Keytruda clinical trials, said in a
statement.
Merck said the price of Keytruda for health insurers and
other payers is around $12,500 per month, or $150,000 a year.
Keytruda and another similar treatment from Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co called Opdivo are antibodies designed to block
the interaction between PD-L1 and another protein, PD-1, whose
natural function is to put checks on the immune system. By
blocking the interaction, the drugs aim to enable the patient's
own immune system to attack the cancer.
Wall Street analysts expect cancer immunotherapies to earn
combined annual sales of over $20 billion by 2020.
Bristol's Opdivo is approved by the FDA to treat melanoma as
well as squamous non-small cell lung cancer, a smaller subset of
the disease, but without a requirement for protein testing.
Keytruda, now approved for both squamous and non-squamous
non-small cell lung cancer, is also approved to treat patients
with advanced melanoma. (1.usa.gov/1P9wW3p)
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the
United States with an estimated 221,000 new cases diagnosed and
158,000 deaths this year, according to the National Cancer
Institute.
Shares of Merck rose 1.6 percent, or 77 cents, to close at
$50.14 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, while shares of
Bristol-Myers rose 3.6 percent, or $2.18, to close at $62.23.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Deena Beasley in
Los Angeles; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker)