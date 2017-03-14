Merck's Keytruda wins FDA nod for treating blood cancer

March 14 Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday
it had got a nod from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
its already-approved immunotherapy drug Keytruda as a treatment
for a type of blood cancer.
The nod from the FDA marks the first approval of the
treatment for blood cancer. Keytruda is already approved for
treating lung, head and neck cancers, among others.
The drug, administered intravenously, has been approved for
use in adults at a fixed dose of 200 mg and in children at a
dose of 2 mg/kg for refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, a
type of cancer that starts in white blood cells.
The drug was approved under the FDA's accelerated approval
program which allows for quicker approval of drugs that fill an
unmet medical need.
When a drugmaker wins accelerated approval, the company must
provide further evidence of the drug's benefit to satisfy the
regulator, failing which the approval can be revoked.
