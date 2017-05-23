UPDATE 2-FDA clears Merck's Keytruda based on cancer genetics, not location

(Adds researcher interview, background, updates share move)
By Bill Berkrot
May 23 Merck & Co's immunotherapy
Keytruda on Tuesday became the first cancer drug ever approved
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on a patients'
specific genetic traits, regardless of where in the body the
disease originated.
The approval marks a major step in so-called precision
medicine, where genetic biomarkers may determine the course of
therapy rather than the type of cancer. The hope is that
advanced genetic information will one day be able to identify
which patients are most likely to benefit from a specific
treatment.
"Until now, the FDA has approved cancer treatments based on
where in the body the cancer started - for example, lung or
breast cancers," said Richard Pazdur, head of oncology products
for the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
Merck shares rose about 1 percent to $64.65.
The accelerated approval was for solid tumor cancers not
eligible for surgery or that have spread in patients identified
as having a biomarker called microsatellite instability-high
(MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR).
Tumors with those traits are most common in colorectal,
endometrial and gastrointestinal cancers, but may also appear in
cancers of the breast, prostate, bladder, pancreas, thyroid
gland and others.
Dr. Drew Pardoll, director of the Johns Hopkins
Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute that designed and led the trial that
led to the historic approval, called it "a marriage of cancer
genetics and cancer immunology."
Patients whose tumors are laden with the genetic defect have
an abundance of abnormal proteins that look more foreign to
immune cells, triggering them to search out and destroy the
cancer cells.
Keytruda belongs to a new class of drugs called PD-1 or
PD-L1 inhibitors that block a mechanism tumors use to evade
detection from cancer-fighting cells. There are now five such
drugs available for a variety of cancers.
"This was one of those eureka trials where it didn't take a
lot of patients to see this was going to be something major,"
Pardoll said in an interview.
He said about 4 percent of advanced cancers, or 15,000 to
20,000 cases each year in the United States, carry the genetic
traits addressed in the approval.
Tests for the specific genetic defects are widely available,
costing between $300 and $600.
The approval covers children and adults whose cancer has
progressed despite prior treatment and those who have no
satisfactory alternative treatment options, including patients
whose colorectal cancer has progressed following chemotherapy.
The FDA grants accelerated approvals to drugs for serious
conditions with unmet medical needs if the treatment appears to
have effects deemed reasonably likely to predict a clinical
benefit. Merck must still conduct studies to confirm the
anticipated benefit.
The approval further solidifies Merck's leading position in
the burgeoning field of treatments that help the immune system
fight cancer, a mantle it seized last year when Keytruda
extended survival as an initial treatment for advanced non-small
cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Keytruda was previously approved to treat advanced melanoma,
advanced NSCLC, head and neck cancers and classical Hodgkin
lymphoma. Last week it won U.S. approval for bladder cancer and
is awaiting an FDA decision for gastric cancer.
