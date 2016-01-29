UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Merck's new hepatitis C pill

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
(Adds Merck comment, background, byline)
By Deena Beasley
Jan 28 U.S. regulators on Thursday approved a new once-daily pill for the liver-destroying hepatitis C virus made by Merck & Co Inc, which said it will sell the drug at a lower list price than its competitors.
The list price for Zepatier will be $54,600 for a 12-week regimen, which Merck said it expects "to be in the range of net prices" for comparable treatments.
Gilead Sciences Inc, which secured an early lead in the lucrative market for oral hepatitis C drugs with the $1,000-per-pill Sovaldi, currently sells an enhanced version of that drug as a single-tablet regimen called Harvoni at a list price of $94,500. AbbVie Inc followed in late 2014 with a multi-pill regimen. Nevertheless, AbbVie secured exclusive contracts with payers such as pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co, forcing Gilead to discount its own contract prices.
Gilead has continued to dominate the market with hepatitis C drug sales of more than $14 billion in the first nine months of 2015.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Zepatier, with or without the older antiviral drug ribavirin, for patients infected with the most common form of hepatitis C, genotype 1, as well as the less common genotype 4.
The new drug's FDA label says liver-related blood tests should be performed prior to starting therapy and at certain times during treatment.
Clinical trials found that 12 or 16 weeks of treatment with Merck's Zepatier reduced the virus to undetectable levels, which is considered a cure, in more than 94 percent of patients, the FDA said in a statement.
Hepatitis C infects an estimated 3.2 million Americans. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler, Bernard Orr)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.