UPDATE 1-Merck's Keytruda prolongs life in big lung-cancer study

June 16 Advanced lung cancer patients who took
Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda immuno-oncology medicine in a
large trial and were previously untreated went longer without
their disease worsening and showed a survival advantage over
those given standard chemotherapy, the drugmaker said on
Thursday.
An independent data monitoring board recommended that the
late-stage trial be stopped due to the favorable results, Merck
said, thereby allowing patients who were taking chemotherapy to
switch over to the company's treatment.
Keytruda, which takes the brakes off the immune system by
blocking a protein called PD-1, is already approved for patients
who have undergone previous chemotherapy for advanced non-small
lung cancer.
Patients enrolled in the trial had tumors with high levels
of PD-L1, a related protein whose presence may help identify
which patients are most likely to respond to Keytruda and
similar drugs called checkpoint inhibitors.
Merck hopes the new data will allow its injectable drug,
which has a list price of about $150,000 a year, to be used
earlier as a treatment for the most common form of lung cancer.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's approved rival Opdivo is
also being tested as a so-called first line treatment for NSCLC,
with data expected later this year.
Opdivo's studies have enrolled patients regardless of their
PD-L1 levels, helping assure its wider use and greater sales
than Keytruda.
John Boris, an analyst with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey, on
Thursday forecast that Keytruda will generate annual sales of $7
billion by 2021. But he predicted Keytruda will have only 25 to
30 percent of the first-line NSCLC market, while Opdivo commands
a 65 to 70 percent market share.
Shares of Merck rose 2.1 percent in afternoon trading on the
New York Stock Exchange, amid slight gains for the ARCA
Pharmceutical Index of large drugmakers.
