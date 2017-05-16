Merck, Upsher-Smith to pay $60 mln in 'pay-for-delay' drug case

May 16 Merck & Co Inc and Upsher-Smith
Laboratories Inc have agreed to pay $60.2 million to resolve a
lawsuit that said they entered into a deal to unlawfully delay
the availability of generic versions of potassium supplement
K-Dur.
The settlement, disclosed in papers filed in federal court
in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, came in a class action filed in
2001 arising out of a settlement in patent litigation between
Upsher-Smith and Schering-Plough Corp, now owned by Merck.
That patent deal, plaintiffs in the antitrust class action
said, was an example of a "pay-for-delay" settlement, in which
brand-name drug makers pay generic companies to keep their
products off the market for a longer period.
Both companies continued to deny wrongdoing as part of the
settlement, according to court papers. The settlement is subject
to court approval.
Neither Merck nor Upsher-Smith immediately responded to
requests for comment on Tuesday.
The lawsuit stemmed from a settlement between the companies
in 1998 that resolved patent litigation in which Schering-Plough
sought to block Upsher-Smith from marketing a planned generic
version of K-Dur until a patent expired in 2006.
Under that settlement, Upsher-Smith agreed not to market a
generic version before 2001, at which point Schering would grant
it a license, and Schering agreed to pay Upsher-Smith at least
$60 million, according to court papers.
The class action lawsuit, by direct purchasers of K-Dur
including drug wholesalers and hospitals, said the companies
violated antitrust laws through the unlawful delay of generic
K-Dur.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission had also sued
Schering-Plough in 2011 over payments to rivals to delay generic
versions of K-Dur. The FTC ultimately lost that case.
The case is In re K-Dur Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District
Court, District of New Jersey, No. 01-cv-01652.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Grant McCool)