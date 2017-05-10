版本:
U.S. FDA approves Merck immunotherapy/chemo combo for lung cancer

May 10 Merck & Co said on Wednesday that U.S. health regulators approved its Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for previously untreated advanced lung cancer, solidifying the drugmaker's lead position in the field of medicines that help the immune system fight cancer.

Lung cancer is by far the largest oncology market and the approval significantly expands the number of patients available for Keytruda therapy. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)
