Merck drug prevents serious infection after marrow transplant -study

Feb 23 An experimental Merck & Co drug
succeeded in preventing clinically serious cytomegalovirus (CMV)
following bone marrow transplant and was associated with a lower
death rate compared with placebo in a late state study, the
company said.
Merck said it will apply for U.S. and European approval of
the antiviral drug letermovir this year. It has been granted
orphan status, which comes with several extra years of marketing
exclusivity if approved.
Analysts on average are forecasting annual sales exceeding
$200 million by 2022, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CMV, a common virus, is a serious complication associated
with bone marrow transplants used to treat acute leukemias and
other cancers and diseases of the bone marrow.
In the study of 495 patients aged 18 and older who underwent
bone marrow transplants, 37.5 percent who received either oral
or intravenous letermovir developed clinically significant CMV
infections by 24 weeks after the procedure. That compared with
60.6 percent of those who received a placebo, a statistically
significant difference.
Letermovir was also associated with significantly lower
all-cause mortality through week 24, with a death rate of just
under 10 percent versus 16 percent in the placebo group,
researchers reported.
"To me this is huge," Dr. Francisco Marty, the study's lead
investigator from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said
in a telephone interview on Thursday.
The trial shows that a primary prophylaxis strategy works
"with a drug that has a side effect profile better than anything
we've had before and that may confer a survival advantage," said
Marty, who will present the data at a medical meeting in Orlando
on Sunday.
Data on how patients fared 48 weeks after transplant will
be presented at a later date, Marty said.
While there are treatments against CMV once it occurs, prior
attempts to find a safe drug that could prevent serious
infection after marrow transplants have failed, most recently
Chimerix’s brincidofovir due to toxicity issues.
"This has been a quest for almost 30 years and we finally
cracked the nut," Marty said. "Finally we have something that
works very nicely and we had lower mortality."
Adverse side effects more common with letermovir than
placebo included vomiting, cough and peripheral edema,
researchers reported. The Merck drug did not adversely impact
blood count or cause kidney damage seen with other drugs, Marty
said.
He added that he would like to see Merck test the once-daily
medicine in younger patients and possibly with other organ
transplants.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by David Gregorio)