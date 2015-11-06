Merck & Co under Pennsylvania Attorney's Office probe over pricing

Nov 6 Merck & Co is being investigated
by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania over contracting
and pricing of its asthma inhaler product, Dulera, the company
said.
Merck, in a regulatory filing late on Thursday, said it had
received a civil investigative demand from the Attorney's Office
and that it was cooperating with the investigation. (1.usa.gov/1kyPGgR)
The news comes days after a bipartisan probe was launched
into pharmaceutical pricing by companies including Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Turing
Pharmaceuticals.
Concerns about drug pricing have loomed over drugmakers
since last year, weighing on their stocks.
Drugmakers' shares fell sharply in the past few weeks after
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized the
price rises on her campaign trail.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)