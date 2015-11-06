UPDATE 1-U.S. federal agencies investigate Merck, Lilly drug pricing

(Adds Eli Lilly investigation, shares)
Nov 6 Drugmakers Merck & Co and Eli
Lilly & Co are being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's
Office in Pennsylvania and other federal agencies over drug
pricing practices, the companies disclosed.
Merck, in a regulatory filing late on Thursday, said it had
received a civil investigative demand from the attorney's office
over the pricing of its asthma inhaler product, Dulera. (1.usa.gov/1kyPGgR)
Merck said it was cooperating with the investigation.
Eli Lilly & Co also disclosed in a regulatory filing
last week that the Pennsylvania Attorney's Office and the U.S.
Department of Justice were investigating the company's
distribution deals with wholesalers.
Lilly said the investigation was looking into the company's
drug pricing in Medicaid rebate programs. The company said it
was responding to the federal agencies. (1.usa.gov/1kfpZCg)
Merck's disclosure comes days after a U.S. Senate panel
launched a probe into drug pricing by companies including
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and
Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Drugmakers' shares fell sharply in the past few weeks after
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized
drug pricing on her campaign trail.
Shares of both Merck and Lilly were down 1 percent in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
