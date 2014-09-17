Merck licenses experimental psoriasis drug to India's Sun Pharma

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Sept 17 Merck & Co Inc said it had licensed its experimental psoriasis drug to Indian generic maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for $80 million.
Under the agreement, Sun Pharma will acquire the worldwide rights to the drug, tildrakizumab, for all possible indications.
The drug is currently in late-stage trials for use in chronic plaque psoriasis, an inflammatory skin disease.
Merck will continue all clinical development and regulatory activities, which will be funded by Sun Pharma. Upon product approval, Sun Pharma will be responsible for regulatory activities, including manufacturing and marketing the approved product, the companies said.
Merck's shares were down about 1 percent at $59.41 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Sun Pharmaceutical's shares closed at 792.40 rupees on the National Stock Exchange of India. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Simon Jennings)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co