Merck issues cautious 2015 forecast, citing dollar

Feb 4 Merck & Co on Wednesday reported slightly disappointing fourth quarter sales and predicted 2015 earnings below analyst forecasts, citing the negative impact of the stronger dollar, as most of its U.S. rivals have done in making their own cautious forecasts.

Merck said it expects full-year 2015 earnings of $3.32 to $3.47 per share, excluding special items, with foreign exchange factors crimping earnings by 27 cents per share. Wall Street had predicted $3.49 per share.

The second-biggest U.S. drugmaker on Wednesday said it earned $7.32 billion, or $2.54 per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $781 million, or 26 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, the company earned 87 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Company revenue of $10.48 billion trailed Wall Street expectations of $10.5 billion, held back by lower sales of its Remicade arthritis drug, now facing competition from cheaper generics.

