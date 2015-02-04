UPDATE 3-Merck says hepatitis C treatment to lose "breakthrough" status

(New throughout, adds analyst comments, details on Merck
hepatitis C drugs)
By Ransdell Pierson
Feb 4 Merck & Co on Wednesday said U.S.
regulators intend to rescind the "breakthrough therapy"
designation for its combination treatment for hepatitis C
because other new drugs are available, a decision that could
delay approval of the Merck product by several months.
The Food and Drug Administration gives the designation to
medicines it deems likely to demonstrate "substantial
improvement" over existing drugs. The designation has hastened
approval of some drugs by two to three months.
Analysts said Merck's two-drug treatment would likely now
require a standard 10-month review.
Merck, in its fourth-quarter earnings report, said it plans
to discuss the matter with the FDA and still expects to seek
U.S. approval in the first half of 2015. The treatment consists
of a protease inhibitor called MK-5172 and a so-called NS5A
inhibitor called MK-8742 that together had received the FDA's
"breakthrough therapy" designation.
In a recent mid-stage trial, Merck's combo cured 98 percent
of previously untreated patients with genotype 1, the most
common and hardest to treat variant of hepatitis C. Merck said
late-stage trials are now complete, and will support approval.
"Based upon data today, we believe we will be able to
compete in the marketplace," Adam Schechter, head of global
human health for Merck, said in an interview.
The setback for Merck follows recent approvals of costly
oral treatments for the liver disease from Gilead Sciences Inc
and AbbVie Inc that have wiped out all signs
of the virus in well over 90 percent of patients after eight or
12 weeks.
"The breakthrough therapy designation is meant for drugs
that address an unmet medical need, but we now have two virtual
cures for hepatitis C on the market" from Gilead and AbbVie,
said Edward Jones analyst Ashtyn Evans.
Evans said Merck's combination treatment will likely undergo
a standard FDA review. She predicted, however, that Merck's
array of experimental hepatitis C drugs will eventually claim a
15 to 20 percent global market share, with annual sales in the
billions of dollars.
Shares of the second-biggest U.S. drugmaker fell 3.5 percent
on Wednesday, also hurt by a weaker-than-expected profit
forecast for 2015 which the company blamed on the stronger
dollar.
TAKING BIGGER AIM
In the face of such potent rival hepatitis C medicines,
Merck in June announced it would ramp up its involvement in the
lucrative field by buying Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc for $3.85
billion and combining the two companies' most promising drugs to
produce a faster, more effective cure.
Idenix had three hepatitis C drugs in development, most
notably a pill in early-stage trials called IDX21437, which
Merck has renamed MK-3682. Like Gilead's Sovaldi, it is a
nucleotide inhibitor, or "nuc," that blocks a protein needed by
the hepatitis C virus to replicate.
Merck is conducting a mid-stage trial to study combinations
of MK-3682 and MK-5172 (grazoprevir) with either MK-8742
(elbasvir) or another drug called MK-8408. It hopes to begin
larger late-stage trials of the triplet therapies this year.
Gilead introduced Sovaldi in late 2013 at a cost of $1,000 a
pill, and reported fourth-quarter sales of $1.73 billion for the
drug. Gilead later introduced Harvoni, a pill combining Sovaldi
with another treatment, and it captured sales of $2.11 billion
in the quarter.
AbbVie launched its Viekira Pak treatment late last year.
Since then, it has battled Gilead for market share by offering
discounts to insurers and other group payers.
Late on Tuesday, Gilead disclosed that its discounts will
average 46 percent this year, up sharply from analyst
expectations of 25 to 30 percent. Shares of Gilead and AbbVie
both tumbled after the news.
As many as 3.2 million people in the United States are
estimated to be infected with the hepatitis C virus, which can
lead to severe liver disease.
Merck on Wednesday reported slightly disappointing
fourth-quarter sales and predicted 2015 earnings below analyst
forecasts. It cited the negative impact of the stronger dollar,
as most of its U.S. rivals have done in their own cautious
forecasts.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by W Simon, Paul Simao
and David Gregorio)