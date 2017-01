May 5 Merck & Co Inc reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher sales of diabetes drug Januvia and heart drug Zetia.

Net income attributable to Merck rose to $1.12 billion, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $953 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dipped about 1 percent to $9.31 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)