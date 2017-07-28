FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Merck profit tops estimates as Keytruda sales surge
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点14分 / 20 小时前

UPDATE 1-Merck profit tops estimates as Keytruda sales surge

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

July 28 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates on Friday as sales of its key immuno-oncology drug Keytruda nearly tripled.

Sales of Keytruda, which works by taking the brakes off the immune system, rose to $881 million in the second quarter, handily beating consensus estimates of $777 million, according to Barclays.

Merck's position as the market leader in previously untreated lung cancer was bolstered on Thursday after AstraZeneca Plc said its combination of two injectable immunotherapies failed to help patients as hoped in a closely watched advanced lung cancer trial.

Net income attributable to Merck rose to $1.95 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $1.21 billion, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Merck earned $1.01 per share, above analysts' average estimate of 87 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose to $9.93 billion from $9.84 billion. Analysts on average had expected $9.75 billion.

The drugmaker, which entered into a $8.5 billion oncology collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca on Thursday, narrowed its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $39.4 billion to $40.4 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

