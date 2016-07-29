UPDATE 2-Merck quarterly results beat forecasts, shares rise

(Adds analyst comments, details on product sales)
By Ransdell Pierson
July 29 Merck & Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings, fueled by sales of its
new Keytruda immuno-oncology drug and Januvia diabetes
treatment, sending its shares up 2 percent in premarket trading.
The second-biggest U.S. drugmaker said revenue grew 1
percent in the second quarter to $9.84 billion, above analysts'
average estimate of $9.78 billion.
Keytruda, a recently approved treatment for melanoma and
lung cancer that Merck is counting on to boost its earnings for
years to come, posted sales of $314 million, about $20 million
more than analysts had forecast.
The medicine, which takes the brakes off the immune system,
is competing with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's similar
Opdivo treatment. They belong to a new family of medicines
called PD-1 inhibitors.
Keytruda was approved in October 2015 for patients with
advanced lung cancer who had failed to benefit from previous
treatments. A recent clinical trial suggested Keytruda is also
effective in previously untreated patients, spurring hopes U.S.
regulators will soon expand approved use of the drug to that far
larger population.
Combined sales of Januvia and a related diabetes drug called
Janumet rose 2 percent to $1.63 billion, topping forecasts by
about $56 million.
But the medicines, facing growing competition, are no longer
big earnings drivers for Merck.
MIXED RATINGS
Merck's new Zepatier treatment for hepatitis C, which has
been on the U.S. market for about six months, contributed $112
million in sales during the quarter.
Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan said growing sales of
newer drugs like Keytruda and Zepatier will likely be offset by
future declines for older products, including Januvia and
cholesterol fighters, Vytorin and Zetia.
He has a "neutral" rating on the drugmaker.
But J.P.Morgan analyst Chris Schott maintained his
"overweight" rating on Merck, citing confidence in prospects for
Keytruda, which is also being studied for many other types of
cancer.
Merck earned $1.21 billion, or 43 cents per share, in the
quarter. That compared with $688 million, or 24 cents per share,
in the year-earlier period, when Merck took charges for its
acquisition of Cubist Pharmaceuticals.
Excluding special items, the company earned 93 cents per
share, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 91 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Merck now expects full-year earnings per share of $3.67 to
$3.77, excluding special items. It previously forecast $3.65 to
$3.77 per share.
(Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing
by Bernadette Baum)