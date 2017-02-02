Merck's quarterly sales slip 1 pct

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.
However, net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.17 billion, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $976 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales slipped to $10.12 billion from $10.22 billion, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.