UPDATE 3-Merck 2017 forecast reassuring; full-speed ahead with Keytruda

(Adds company, analyst comment, updates shares)
By Bill Berkrot
Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc, faced with patent
expirations and increasing development costs for its
high-profile Keytruda cancer immunotherapy, reassured investors
on Thursday with a 2017 profit forecast roughly in line with
Wall Street expectations.
Shares of Merck were up nearly 3 percent at $63.90 after the
U.S. drugmaker also reported fourth-quarter earnings that
matched analysts' expectations.
Despite acknowledging a need to hold down costs, Merck said
it was charging ahead with Keytruda development, with about 430
studies ongoing in a wide variety of cancers and combinations
with other therapies.
Merck forecast 2017 earnings of $3.72 to $3.87 per share,
excluding special items. Analysts on average were expecting
$3.85 per share. The company gave a revenue outlook of $38.6
billion to $40.1 billion, compared with analysts' expectations
of $40.04 billion.
"We are actually implying EPS growth despite the headwinds
of loss of exclusivity and (foreign exchange) and the other
challenges that we face," Chief Executive Officer Ken Frazier
told analysts on a conference call.
Merck expects unfavorable foreign exchange rates to sap 2
percent from 2017 global sales.
Frazier said Merck was in the market for deals to augment
its early to mid-stage drug development pipeline if the price is
right. Such moves are not contingent on tax reform or changes to
U.S. healthcare laws being discussed by President Trump and
Congress, he added.
In 2017, Merck will face generic competition for cholesterol
drugs Zetia and Vytorin, antibiotic Cubicin and its Nasonex
nasal spray in the United States and for Remicade, its
big-selling arthritis drug, in Europe.
But the U.S. drugmaker is confident it can solidify its
leading position for Keytruda in lung cancer, by far the largest
oncology market, and that it has the potential to become a
foundational therapy in other cancers as well.
Last summer Merck leapfrogged Bristol-Myers Squibb
as the perceived leader in the market for potentially
game-changing drugs that spur the immune system to fight cancer,
when Keytruda extended survival among previously untreated lung
cancer patients. Bristol's rival drug, Opdivo, failed to do so.
Keytruda is now approved as a first-option treatment for
non-small cell lung cancer patients whose tumor cells display a
high level of the PD-L1 protein the drug targets, as well as for
patients whose cancer has progressed after other treatments.
Merck said there has been a significant acceleration of
PD-L1 testing, a clear indication of heightened interest in use
of Keytruda in first-line lung cancer.
In May, Merck may also get U.S. approval for Keytruda with
chemotherapy in first-line lung cancer, opening it up to many
more potential patients.
Edward Jones healthcare analyst Ashtyn Evans forecast annual
Keytruda sales would reach $7 billion by 2020.
She said there was relief that Merck's 2017 forecast was not
lower "because they really need to put a significant amount of
investment behind Keytruda."
Fourth-quarter Keytruda sales more than doubled from a year
earlier to $483 million, with 40 percent coming from melanoma,
its initial approval, and 30 percent from lung cancer.
Sales of diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet grew 4 percent
to $1.5 billion despite intensifying competition.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)