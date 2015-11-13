版本:
Panel recommends Merck continue cholesterol drug study

Nov 13 Merck & Co said an independent data monitoring committee recommended that the company continue a study of its experimental cholesterol drug, anacetrapib.

The company said on Friday that the committee reviewed safety and efficacy data from the large study, including a futility analysis. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

