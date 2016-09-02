UPDATE 1-Merck scraps development of osteoporosis drug due to stroke risk

(Adds details)
Sept 2 Merck & Co Inc said it would stop
developing its experimental osteoporosis drug after an
independent analysis confirmed the treatment raises the risk of
stroke.
While the drug, odanacatib, reduces the risk of osteoporotic
fractures, the increased risk of stroke in a late-stage study in
postmenopausal women does not support further development or
regulatory approval, the company said on Friday.
Osteoporosis, which means "porous bone", occurs when bones
become weak and brittle.
About one in two women and up to one in four men aged 50 and
older will break a bone due to osteoporosis, according to the
Virginia-based National Osteoporosis Foundation.
Merck had said in 2014 that treatment with the once-weekly
odanacatib had resulted in higher cases of stroke versus placebo
in the key late-stage study. (bit.ly/2c9Z9JA)
