Merck's cholesterol drug clears main goal in late-stage study

June 27 Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday its cholesterol drug met its main goal of reducing coronary heart diseases in a late-stage study.

Merck said it plans to review the results of the trial with external experts, and will consider whether to file new drug applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
