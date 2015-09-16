Merck's once-weekly diabetes drug found effective in study

Sept 15 Merck & Co said its experimental
once-weekly diabetes drug was found to be as good as its
blockbuster Januvia, which is taken once a day.
The late-stage study compared 25 mg of the drug,
omarigliptin, to 100 mg of Januvia. Both treatments belong to a
family of drugs called DPP-4 inhibitors that help lower blood
sugar levels.
Fifty-one percent of patients taking omarigliptin reached
required sugar levels at week 24, compared with 49 percent of
those who took Januvia.
Merck, which has already applied for marketing approval for
the drug in Japan, said it would submit its application in the
United States by the end of 2015.
Januvia, among Merck's best-selling drugs, raked in sales of
about $4 billion in 2014, plus another $1.8 billion for the
related combination product Janumet.
