UPDATE 1-Merck's Keytruda succeeds in key bladder cancer trial

(Adds details, competition)
Oct 21 Merck & Co Inc said its
immunotherapy, Keytruda, helped previously treated patients with
advanced bladder cancer live longer in a late-stage study,
prompting an independent monitoring panel to recommend stopping
the trial early.
The blockbuster drug's benefit in patients with urothelial
cancer, the most common form of bladder cancer, surpassed that
of chemotherapy, meeting the main study goal of overall
survival.
Bladder cancer occurs when cells in the urinary bladder
start to grow uncontrollably. Urothelial carcinoma starts in the
cells lining the bladder. Patients enrolled in the trial
suffered from an advanced form of the cancer despite undergoing
chemotherapy.
Keytruda, which belongs to a new class of medicines called
PD-1 inhibitors that help the immune system unmask hidden cancer
cells, generated second-quarter sales of $314 million.
The drug, along with rival Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co's
Opdivo, is already approved to treat a common form of
lung cancer.
Analysts expect that the treatments will rake in tens of
billions of dollars in sales in the years ahead, as they are
tested for other types of cancer.
A newer entrant to the immunotherapy space is Roche Holding
AG, whose drug Tecentriq won U.S. approval in May for
bladder cancer, followed by lung cancer this week.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)