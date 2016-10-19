UPDATE 1-Merck's antiviral drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

(adds details)
Oct 19 Merck & Co Inc said its
experimental drug to prevent cytomegalovirus infection in
high-risk bone marrow transplant patients met its primary goal
in a late-stage trial.
The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of the drug,
letermovir, for prevention of cytomegalovirus infection in adult
recipients of a stem cell transplant.
The drug was administered once daily, either in oral tablet
or IV formulation, to patients and continued for about 100 days
after the transplant.
Cytomegalovirus is a member of the herpes virus family and
remains a significant cause of viral infections in transplant
recipients.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Martina D'Couto)