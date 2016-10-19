UPDATE 1-Merck's antiviral drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

(adds details)

Oct 19 Merck & Co Inc said its experimental drug to prevent cytomegalovirus infection in high-risk bone marrow transplant patients met its primary goal in a late-stage trial.

The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of the drug, letermovir, for prevention of cytomegalovirus infection in adult recipients of a stem cell transplant.

The drug was administered once daily, either in oral tablet or IV formulation, to patients and continued for about 100 days after the transplant.

Cytomegalovirus is a member of the herpes virus family and remains a significant cause of viral infections in transplant recipients. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Martina D'Couto)