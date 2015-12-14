UPDATE 3-Merck fails to win FDA panel backing for Vytorin heart claim

(Adds comment from Merck)
By Toni Clarke
Dec 14 Merck & Co should not be allowed
to claim that its cholesterol-lowering drug Vytorin reduces the
risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with coronary
heart disease, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration concluded on Monday.
The panel evaluated data from an 18,000-patient trial known
as Improve-It whose results showed that the combination
treatment known as Vytorin, comprising Zetia and an older
cholesterol-lowering drug, simvastatin, reduced the rates of
heart attack, stroke and death compared with simvastatin alone.
But the panelists voted 10-5 against allowing Merck to make
the claim, saying they were not convinced the benefit was
clinically meaningful, especially since some patient data was
missing.
"The benefit here is small," said Dr. Milton Packer,
distinguished scholar in cardiovascular science at Baylor
University Medical Center. "It is not robust. You blink and you
miss it, and you wonder if you care or don't care."
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so.
"Today's discussion is one step in the regulatory process,"
Dr. Daniel Bloomfield, vice president of cardiovascular disease
at Merck Research Laboratories, said in a statement. He said the
company would continue to work with the FDA "so that they can
complete the review" of its request for new indications for
Vytorin and Zetia.
"We believe Improve-It showed that ezetimibe in combination
with a statin offers a significant benefit to high-risk patients
with coronary heart disease," he said. Zetia is Merck's brand
name for ezetimibe.
In the Improve-It study, Vytorin reduced the risk of heart
attacks, strokes and other heart problems by 6.4 percent
compared with patients who took simvastatin alone, meeting the
main goal of the trial.
Simvastatin is sold by Merck under the brand name Zocor.
Some panelists said that result should have been enough to
support approval.
Dr. William Hiatt, a professor at the University of Colorado
School of Medicine, said the FDA's role is to determine whether
the results of a trial are statistically significant. Other
organizations, he said, such as payors, typically decide whether
they are clinically meaningful.
Vytorin and Zetia are both currently approved to reduce
"bad" LDL cholesterol. Vytorin has long been used in the hope it
reduces cardiovascular events, but Merck has not been allowed
make those claims in its marketing material because the FDA has
not approved it for that use.
