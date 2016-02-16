Merck says U.S. FDA reject its claim that Zetia and Vytorin cut heart risk

Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.
Feb 15 Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its claim that cholesterol-lowering drugs Zetia and Vytorin reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with coronary heart disease.
The company said that after receiving a complete response letter from the FDA, it will review the letter and determine its next steps.
Merck noted in a statement that both drugs are indicated to reduce LDL, or "bad," cholesterol, but "The effect of Zetia on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined."
The company said the FDA determined that Vytorin, which is a combination of Zetia and the cholesterol drug simvastatin, has no additional benefit on cardiovascular diseases beyond those already been established for simvastatin.
The applications were based on the results of Merck's Improve-IT study.
The FDA's decision follows a recommendation in December by one of its advisory committees that Merck should not be allowed to claim that Vytorin reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with coronary heart disease. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, Jan 19 The dollar rebounded, Asian shares slipped and government bond yields soared to multi-week highs on Thursday after U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen signalled a path of steady interest rate increases for the world's largest economy.
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.