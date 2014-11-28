Germany's Merck aims to grow, not sell $1 bln consumer health arm

* Merck KGaA committed to growing over-the-counter division
* Dismisses suggestion business might be sold
* Unit head says may consider small bolt-on acquisitions
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 28 Merck KGaA aims to keep
hold of its consumer healthcare unit, it said on Friday,
pledging to develop a business that is expected to generate 2014
sales of $1 billion for the German drugs and chemicals company.
The non-prescription market has seen a wave of consolidation
this year and a $17 billion deal for Merck to buy laboratory
supplies business Sigma-Aldrich has prompted some
bankers to speculate it might consider selling the consumer
unit.
But the family-controlled company insists it has no
intention of quitting.
"We really want to stick to that business," Uta
Kemmerich-Keil, chief executive of Merck Consumer Health, said
during a media briefing in London highlighting the unit's
strengths.
"Our strategy is a pure growth strategy and by the end of
this year we will hopefully hit the $1 billion sales mark."
Consumer health is smaller than Merck's other businesses
selling prescription drugs, high-tech chemicals and laboratory
equipment but has strong brands like Seven Seas vitamins and
Bion probiotics.
It also received a boost in January from the transfer of
Neurobion and Floratil, for muscle soreness and diarrhoea, from
the prescription drug unit Merck Serono.
Kemmerich-Keil said she aimed to have at least three leading
brands with a minimum 3 percent market share in key target
countries, which include a number of emerging markets, like
Brazil, where demand for self-medication is growing strongly.
While securing strong positions in local markets could
involve small bolt-on acquisitions or licensing deals, she sees
no need for large-scale acquisitions, despite recent moves by
leading players Bayer and GlaxoSmithKline to
boost their OTC footprints.
"OTC is a local play, so you need to make sure in the
markets you are in that you are strong," she said. "It's not
important how big the overall business is."
This year's deal-making has seen Bayer acquire the OTC
business of Merck's U.S. namesake Merck & Co, following
a fiercely contested auction also involving Reckitt Benckiser
. GSK has also clinched a complex deal for a stake in
Novartis's consumer products, while Perrigo
has agreed to buy Belgian OTC firm Omega Pharma.
Following the deals, Germany's Merck now has a No. 11
position in consumer health.
(Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)