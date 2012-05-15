版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 16:14 BJT

Merck KGaA targets 300 mln eur in cost cuts by 2014

FRANKFURT May 15 Germany's Merck KGaA specified the targets of its ongoing restructuring programme on Tuesday, saying it eyes 300 million euros ($385 million) in annual cost cuts at its prescription drugs unit by 2014.

It said in a statement it would incur one-off costs of about 600 million euros related to the programme between this year and 2014.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐