Merck KGaA pharma chief says looking at mid-size deals - paper

FRANKFURT, July 12 German chemicals and drugs
company Merck KGaA is in the market for mid-size
acquisitions to bolster its pharmaceuticals division, the head
of that unit told Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
Asked whether Merck was planning to go on a buying spree,
Stefan Oschmann, the head of the company's pharma unit was
quoted as saying: "Yes we are open to mid-size acquisitions,"
adding that the company was looking into potential targets in
areas such as oncology and immunology.
"We cannot and will not buy a giant biotech or pharma
competitor," Oschmann said.
Merck's Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley had said in May the
company could join a deal frenzy sweeping the pharmaceutical
sector and that he was ready to take "ambitious steps".
That was shortly after buying Britain's AZ Electronic
Materials for $2.6 billion.
Oschmann said Merck KGaA's biosimilar business, which makes
copies of biotech medicines, was making good progress.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)