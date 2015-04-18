Merck aims to quickly repay up to $5 bln in loans -CFO in Boersen-Zeitung

FRANKFURT, April 18 Germany's Merck
aims to quickly repay the up to $5 billion in bank loans it
needed to fund the $17 billion acquisition of U.S. lab supplies
company Sigma-Aldrich, its finance chief told daily
Boersen-Zeitung.
"We want to reduce the loans very aggressively within two to
three years to stabilise our credit rating and to regain
financial leeway for further acquisitions," Marcus Kuhnert told
the paper in an interview published on Saturday.
The German drugs and chemicals maker is funding the biggest
takeover in its history from about $2 billion to $3 billion in
cash and the issue of new debt securities. It plans to close the
deal in the middle of this year.
Kuhnert said that after the deal, net debt would be more
than three times its earnings before interest, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) at 12 billion euros ($13 billion) and that
Merck wanted to improve the ratio as soon as possible.
He said he wanted the ratio lower than two times EBITDA by
the end of 2017. "Then we can talk about smaller and mid-sized
acquisitions again," Kuhnert said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Louise Ireland)