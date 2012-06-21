UPDATE 1-Merck recalls vaccine after accidental release: FDA

BRIEF-VolitionRX says begun study of Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
* VolitionRX Ltd - has begun a two-phase logistical study of company's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
June 21 Merck & Co Inc recalled a batch of vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella after it accidentally shipped doses to its U.S. customers before internal company approval for market release, U.S. health regulators said.
An investigation by Merck concluded that there were no product safety, quality, or efficacy concerns associated with the batch, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on its website.
There would be no impact to the supply of the vaccine, and Merck had contacted customers directly to provide instructions on how to return the product, the statement said.
* VolitionRX Ltd - has begun a two-phase logistical study of company's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
* Windstream Holdings Inc - files for potential stock offering of up to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Littelfuse inc says has made an incremental $15 million investment in monolith semiconductor inc