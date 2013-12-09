Merck agrees to settle litigation over Fosamax jaw injuries

NEW YORK Dec 9 Merck & Co has agreed to settle hundreds of lawsuits over jaw injuries allegedly caused by the osteoporosis drug Fosamax, lawyers disclosed at a court hearing Monday.

Lawyers for Merck and plaintiffs pursuing litigation over the once-blockbuster drug revealed at a court hearing in New York that a proposed deal had been reached to resolve 1,140 lawsuits pending in federal and state courts.

Terms were not disclosed at the hearing before U.S. District Judge John Keenan, who has presided over federal litigation by plaintiffs claiming they developed osteonecrosis of the jaw from Fosamax.

Tim O'Brien, a lawyer at Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor who represents Fosamax plaintiffs, confirmed in an email that the parties had agreed to a "global settlement process."

A spokeswoman for Merck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.