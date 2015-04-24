Merck oral hepatitis C regimen shows 95 pct cure rate

| April 24
April 24 Merck and Co Inc presented
trial results on Friday showing that a once-daily combination of
two experimental pills cured 95 percent of previously untreated
hepatitis C patients after 12 weeks.
The trial included patients infected with the most common
form of the liver-destroying virus, genotype 1, along with less
common genotypes 4 and 6. It also involved patients with and
without liver cirrhosis.
Cure rates, defined as sustained virologic response 12 weeks
after treatment, were 92 percent for patients with genotype 1a;
99 percent for genotype 1b; 100 percent for genotype 4; and 80
percent for genotype 6. Cures were achieved in 97 percent of
cirrhotic patients and 94 percent of non-cirrhotic patients.
Gilead Sciences Inc's Harvoni, currently the only
hepatitis C drug that does not need to be taken with antiviral
pill ribavirin, is approved only for genotype 1 patients, which
account for about 70 percent of U.S. infections.
"We have a really high efficacy regimen in a single tablet
without ribavirin," said Eliav Barr, Merck's vice president,
infectious diseases. "Current data that have been out there have
really focused on a standard population for HCV."
Merck said it still aims to submit an application for the
grazoprevir/elbasvir regimen to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in the first half of this year. The agency has
granted Merck "breakthrough therapy" designation for the
treatment in genotype 1 HCV patients with end stage renal
disease who are on hemodialysis and for genotype 4 HCV patients.
Results from the 412-patient trial were presented at a
meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver
in Vienna and published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Gilead secured an early lead in the lucrative market for
oral hepatitis C drugs - first with Sovaldi, and now Harvoni,
which has a list price of $94,500 for 12 weeks. AbbVie Inc
entered the market last year with a multi-pill regimen.
Nevertheless, AbbVie secured exclusive contracts with payers
such as pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co
, forcing Gilead to discount its own contract prices.
Hepatitis C infects an estimated 3.2 million Americans.
"HCV is a huge population. There is going to be a need for a
lot of players here to make sure we eliminate the disease," Barr
said. "We will have a really strong offering for patients,
payers, and physicians."
(Reporting By Deena Beasley)