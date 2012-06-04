Merck says insomnia drug remained effective full year

June 4 Merck & Co Inc said its
experimental insomnia drug maintained effectiveness for twelve
months in a late-stage study, the first sleep aid ever tested
for a full year, and reaffirmed it plans in 2012 to seek
marketing approval for the medicine.
Frank Clyburn, Merck's president of primary care medicine,
said data from the study of suvorexant will be presented next
week. The medicine works through a new mechanism of action.
Clyburn, speaking to the annual Jefferies Global Healthcare
Conference in New York, said suvorexant is among six
experimental drugs that Merck will submit to regulators for
approval in 2012 and 2013.
The company needs big-selling new products to offset
expected plunging sales of its flagship medicine, the $6
billion-a-year asthma treatment Singulair, which this summer
begins facing competition from cheaper generics in the United
States.
Merck plans this year to seek approval for Bridion -- a
medicine to reverse the effects of anesthesia that has been
delayed for several years by regulatory concerns.
It aims next year to seek approvals for oral osteoporosis
treatment odanacatib and for Tredaptive, a drug to boost "good"
HDL cholesterol that has also faced long delays because of
safety concerns at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
In clinical trials, Tredaptive raised HDL levels by 20
percent, while cutting "bad" LDL cholesterol by 18 percent.
Clyburn declined to speculate when asked how significantly
revenue from the new crop of medicines might make up for the
loss of Singulair sales.