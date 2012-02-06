UPDATE 1-Merck to file application this year for insomnia drug

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
Feb 6 Merck & Co Inc on Monday said it plans to file a new drug application this year with U.S. health authorities for its experimental treatment for insomnia.
Two pivotal Phase III trials for the drug suvorexant have been completed. Based on the positive results from these trials, Merck said it plans to file an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012.
Both late-stage studies were multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials that evaluated suvorexant compared with placebo in adults.
Suvorexant is one of the 5 major U.S. FDA filings Merck anticipates for 2012 and 2013.
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.