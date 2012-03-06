UPDATE 1-Merck forecasts 1st-quarter EPS below Street view

March 6 Merck & Co Inc said on
Tuesday it expects first-quarter earnings per share to be
between 95 and 98 cents, excluding items, below the average
estimate on Wall Street of $1.01.
Including items, the drugmaker sees earnings per share
between 52 cents and 60 cents.
With the euro exchange rate at about $1.31 in the first
quarter, currency is expected to have a 1 to 2 percent
unfavorable impact on sales in the first quarter.
The company reiterated its 2012 full-year forecast, calling
for earnings per share between $3.75 and $3.85, excluding
restructuring- and acquisition-related costs, and between $2.04
to $2.30 per share including those items.
Merck said it expects revenue at or near 2011
levels on a constant currency basis. But at current exchange
rates, 2012 sales would be reduced by about 2 to 3 percent.