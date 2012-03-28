UPDATE 1-Merck says key Vytorin study cleared to continue

* No results given for interim look at Improve-It trial
* Merck says safety monitors to look at data in 9 months
By Lewis Krauskopf
March 28 A closely watched study of Merck & Co
Inc's Vytorin cholesterol treatment was cleared to
continue by safety monitors, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.
Wall Street has been eagerly anticipating the interim report
for the 18,000-patient Improve-It study to see whether Vytorin
is helping improve heart outcomes, and thereby increase sales
for the franchise.
However, Merck did not release any data on Wednesday, saying
it has not seen the results of the interim analysis. It said
only that the safety monitors overseeing the trial recommended
it continue without change and that they plan to review the data
again in about nine months.
Vytorin is a combination of Merck's older statin cholesterol
fighter Zocor and Zetia, a newer medicine which cuts bad "LDL"
cholesterol through a different pathway.
Vytorin and Zetia tallied sales of $4.3 billion combined
last year, or about 9 percent of Merck's total, but product
sales have somewhat stalled since a 2008 study called Enhance
raised questions about their effectiveness.
Investors have been hoping that the Improve-It trial could
revive fortunes for the products, whose prospects are even more
challenged now that Pfizer Inc's blockbuster Lipitor
statin is available as a low-cost generic.
In the Improve-It study, patients with acute coronary
syndrome are being given either Vytorin or Zocor, which is now
available as a generic and is also known as simvastatin. The
study is examining whether Vytorin reduces risk of death, heart
attacks and strokes.
The safety monitors conducted the interim analysis after the
trial reached 75 percent of the 5,250 clinical events called for
in the design of the study. The study is projected to finish in
2013, but Merck said the timeline may change depending on the
rate of clinical events.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said positive results
would probably somewhat reignite sales of Vytorin and Zetia, and
vindicate Merck, which was harshly criticized in the wake of the
Enhance results. But Anderson doubted positive results would
significantly boost Merck's share price given Lipitor's
availability as a generic and competition from AstraZeneca's
Crestor.