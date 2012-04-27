Merck profit beats forecast, revenue lags

April 27 Merck & Co reported quarterly earnings slightly above Wall Street forecasts, but revenue trailed expectations on generic competition and reduced revenue from alliances with other drugmakers.

The U.S. drugmaker on Friday reported net income attributable to Merck of $1.74 billion, or 56 cents per share, for the first quarter. That compared with $1.04 billion, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 99 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 98 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker reported global revenue of $11.73 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $11.82 billion.