UPDATE 1-Merck's cholesterol drug Vytorin to get new label

Jan 25 Merck said the U.S. health regulator approved an updated label for its cholesterol treatment Vytorin to show that the drug effectively lowered bad cholesterol in patients with a kidney disease, and reduced the risk of vascular events.

The new labelling reflects the findings of a study named SHARP, which showed that the drug reduced the risk for major vascular events in patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

The major vascular events in the study referred to non-fatal heart attack or cardiac death, stroke or revascularization procedure.

Chronic kidney disease is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, Merck said in a statement.

Merck shares closed at $38.77 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.