版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 8日 星期一 21:47 BJT

UPDATE 1-Merck gets subpoena tied to marketing of 3 drugs

NEW YORK Aug 8 The U.S. Department of Justice has issued Merck & Co (MRK.N) a subpoena seeking information about the drugmaker's marketing of three drugs acquired in its 2009 merger with Schering-Plough Corp.

The subpoena, which Merck disclosed in its quarterly securities filing, involves the brain cancer drug Temodar, hepatitis C medicine Peg-Intron, and Intron A, which is approved for hepatitis C as well as for forms of cancer.

The subpoena seeks information from January 2004 to the present "in a federal health care investigation under criminal statutes," Merck said in its filing. The company said it is cooperating with the probe. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐