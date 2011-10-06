UPDATE 1-Merck names CEO Frazier chairman; Clark to retire

* Frazier to assume chairman role Dec 1
* Clark had been CEO from 2005 through 2010
* Both rose to prominence as result of Vioxx crisis
Oct 6 Merck & Co (MRK.N) said on Thursday its
Chairman Richard Clark will retire on Dec. 1, and that Kenneth
Frazier will add the chairman title to his roles as CEO and
president of the second-largest U.S. drugmaker.
Frazier succeeded Clark as CEO in January after a stint as
president and head of Merck's global pharmaceuticals division.
He had made his name at Merck as general counsel by
steering the company through a series of victories in court
over the company's withdrawn pain drug Vioxx. The strategy of
fighting Vioxx personal injury cases one by one ultimately led
to the successful $4.85 billion settlement of thousands of
lawsuits and allowed Merck to largely get past the crisis.
Clark, a 39-year Merck veteran, served as CEO from 2005
through 2010, taking over in the wake of the Vioxx crisis and
seeing the company through its $41 billion acquisition of
Schering-Plough Corp in 2009.
Clark replaced the embattled Raymond Gilmartin, who stepped
down following the high-profile withdrawal of the widely used
pain drug from the market with the company facing a mountain of
litigation.
Clark had largely been expected to be a caretaker CEO, but
instead was at the helm through a period that saw the
successful launch of several new drugs, including the diabetes
medicine Januvia and the cancer-preventing vaccine Gardasil.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)