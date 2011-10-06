UPDATE 1-Merck names CEO Frazier chairman; Clark to retire

* Frazier to assume chairman role Dec 1

* Clark had been CEO from 2005 through 2010

* Both rose to prominence as result of Vioxx crisis

Oct 6 Merck & Co (MRK.N) said on Thursday its Chairman Richard Clark will retire on Dec. 1, and that Kenneth Frazier will add the chairman title to his roles as CEO and president of the second-largest U.S. drugmaker.

Frazier succeeded Clark as CEO in January after a stint as president and head of Merck's global pharmaceuticals division.

He had made his name at Merck as general counsel by steering the company through a series of victories in court over the company's withdrawn pain drug Vioxx. The strategy of fighting Vioxx personal injury cases one by one ultimately led to the successful $4.85 billion settlement of thousands of lawsuits and allowed Merck to largely get past the crisis.

Clark, a 39-year Merck veteran, served as CEO from 2005 through 2010, taking over in the wake of the Vioxx crisis and seeing the company through its $41 billion acquisition of Schering-Plough Corp in 2009.

Clark replaced the embattled Raymond Gilmartin, who stepped down following the high-profile withdrawal of the widely used pain drug from the market with the company facing a mountain of litigation.

Clark had largely been expected to be a caretaker CEO, but instead was at the helm through a period that saw the successful launch of several new drugs, including the diabetes medicine Januvia and the cancer-preventing vaccine Gardasil. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)