UPDATE 4-Merck ups dividend, first time since Vioxx pulled

* Raises quarterly dividend 11 pct to 42 cents a share
* Expects to file for 5 new drug approvals 2012-2013
* Sees 2012 revenue little changed from 2011
* Merck shares rise as much as 4 pct
By Ransdell Pierson
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Nov 10 Merck & Co
(MRK.N) raised its quarterly dividend by 11 percent, the first
increase since the company's painkiller Vioxx was withdrawn in
2004, and said it expects to file for approval of five new
drugs within the next two years.
Merck's shares rose as much as 4 percent on Thursday after
the company outlined its prospects and plans at an investor
meeting at its headquarters in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.
Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier said the No. 2 U.S.
drugmaker is "confident that we are taking the right steps to
ensure that Merck is generating profitable sales growth to
drive improved returns and even greater cash flow."
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 4 cents to 42
cents per share and said it expects sales next year to be at or
near the 2011 level.
Frazier took over as CEO in January, winning a promotion
that some perceived as a reward for digging Merck out of the
Vioxx disaster on better-than-expected terms.
Analysts had expected that settling the Vioxx lawsuits
would cost the company some $12 billion. But Frazier, who was
general counsel at the time, insisted on trying each case
individually. And after Merck won several cases before juries,
plaintiffs were forced in 2007 to settle for $4.85 billion.
"It's ironic that the person responsible for getting Merck
out of its Vioxx troubles is the first to reinstitute a
dividend increase," said Citigroup analyst John Boris.
Frazier said Merck is "committed to returning cash to
shareholders." Since the beginning of 2010, Merck has returned
more than $9 billion in the form of dividends and has
repurchased about $3 billion of its own shares.
"Investors are looking at big-cap pharmaceutical companies
as ATMs," said David Moskowitz, an analyst at Roth Capital.
"Whoever can return the most to shareholders gets the better
multiple."
Merck carries a price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 9, based
on estimated 2012 earnings, compared with a peer group average
of 10.9, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Frazier said the company does not have a "formula, policy
or philosphy" regarding whether it will regularly raise the
dividend in the future. "We just decided today was the right
time."
PRODUCT PIPELINE
Merck, which has suffered a number of regulatory setbacks
in recent years, said it expects to file for U.S. approval of
five new drugs in 2012 and 2013, including Bridion, its
long-delayed treatment to reverse anesthesia, and Tredaptive,
its drug to boost "good" HDL cholesterol.
The company also expects to file for approval of its
experimental osteoporosis drug odanacatib; its insomnia drug
suvorexant; and its V503 cervical cancer vaccine.
It also expects to file for approval to sell three existing
drugs for new indications.
For the longer term, Merck's products in development
include anacetrapib, a treatment for atherosclerosis; MK-3102,
a once-weekly treatment of type 2 diabetes that is expected to
begin late-stage trials next year; MK-3222, a monoclonal
antibody for psoriasis due to enter late-stage trials next
year; and MK-5172, a once-daily hepatitis C treatment that
began mid-stage trials earlier this year.
"Merck has a broad late-stage pipeline that is not
reflected in its shares, in our view," Chris Schott, an analyst
at J.P. Morgan, said in a research note.
"We see Merck shares as well positioned heading into 2012
based on our expectation for continued solid financial
execution and ahead of a number of pipeline updates."
The company is also developing a potentially new type of
Alzheimer's disease drug. A mid-stage trial is expected to
begin next year.
"If this pans out, it will have a dramatic impact on
medicine," said Peter Kim, Merck's head of research and
development.
Meanwhile, Merck is counting on newer drugs like Januvia,
its treatment for diabetes, and Victrelis, its treatment for
hepatitis C, to cushion the blow when its biggest product --
the $5 billion-a-year asthma drug Singulair -- faces
competition in the coming year from U.S. generics.
BIOSIMILARS
Merck is also working on "biosimilars," generic forms of
expensive biotech drugs. The company plans to have four
biosimilars in late-stage trials next year, one fewer than it
previously forecast. Merck cited the absence so far of clear
guidelines from U.S. regulators as to how to win approval.
Merck said it sees a biosimilar version of Amgen Inc's
(AMGN.O) drug Enbrel, approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis
and psoriasis, as the linchpin of its biosimilar program.
Merck's drug pipeline expanded in late 2009 when it paid
$41 billion to acquire rival Schering Plough Corp, whose most
important experimental drug was vorapaxar, a blood thinner.
In January, studies showed it was unsuitable for stroke
patients, but investors hope it may prevent heart attacks among
other high-risk populations.
Merck has one of the industry's biggest research budgets --
at $7.8 billion to $8 billion a year -- even after paring back
some in the third quarter.
Merck said in July it plans to cut 12,000 to 13,000 jobs by
late 2015 to generate additional annual cost savings of up to
$1.5 billion that can be invested in research and acquisitions.
It cut a net 6,000 positions last year.
Wall Street expects Merck's earnings to grow only 2 percent
in 2012, hurt by plunging sales of Singulair. Earnings are
expected to increase 10 percent this year.
But analysts expect earnings growth to ramp up sharply in
2014 and beyond, making Merck one of the industry's top
performers.
Merck's shares closed 3.5 percent higher at $34.97 on the
New York Stock Exchange. They traded as high as $35.14.
