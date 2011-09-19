UPDATE 1-Merck reports data on experimental bone drug

* Odanacatib shown to improve bone mineral density

* More adverse side effects for Odanacatib patients

Sept 19 New data on Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) experimental osteoporosis drug odanacatib show the highest dose of the drug improved bone mineral density in post-menopausal women after 5 years of continuous treatment, the company said on Monday.

Merck said results from the small Phase 2b trial presented in San Diego at a meeting of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research also showed higher rates of adverse side effects for odanacatib patients, compared with patients treated with a placebo.

Odanacatib is designed to block cathepsin K, the major enzyme in osteoclasts that is responsible for the breakdown of existing bone tissue. The drug is currently in a large-scale Phase 3 clinical program to determine its safety and potential effects on hip, vertebral and non-vertebral fractures.

Merck has said it plans to seek regulatory approval of odanacatib in 2013. (Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; editing by Andre Grenon)