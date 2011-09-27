UPDATE 1-Merck goes outside drug industry for strategy exec

Sept 27 Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) is bringing in an executive from outside the pharmaceutical industry as its chief strategy officer.

The company announced on Tuesday the appointment of Cuong Viet Do as chief strategy officer, effective Oct. 3.

Do, 45, has been senior vice president of corporate strategy and business development at manufacturer TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL.N), formerly known as Tyco Electronics, and previously was senior vice president at PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK).

In those roles, Do worked on strategy regarding mergers and acquisitions and emerging markets -- the latter of which is a crucial focus for Merck. Before Lenovo, he worked at consulting firm McKinsey & Co from 1989 to 2006.

Do replaces Mervyn Turner, who retired this summer after 26 years with Merck. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)