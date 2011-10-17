Merck ends osteoporosis drug deal with Japan Tobacco

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
TOKYO Oct 17 Merck & Co has ended a licensing agreement with Japan Tobacco to develop and market an experimental agent that stimulates bone growth for the treatment of osteoporosis, which the Japanese company said it would now drop from development.
Japan Tobacco said the decision would have a minor impact on its earnings, although it gave no details.
The two firms concluded the deal in 2008, giving Merck worldwide rights outside of Japan to develop and market the Japan Tobacco compound.
Japan Tobacco is the world's third-largest cigarette maker but has been pushing into the pharmaceutical sector to offset lost profits from shrinking domestic demand for tobacco products. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: